Radical Pro-Obama pastor placed on SBC Presidential search committee

(CAPTSTONE REPORT) – The SBC Executive Committee announced its Presidential Search Committee and appointed to the list is a radical, Leftist, Pro-Obama pastor.

David Sons is a new member of the SBC Executive Committee who replaced a conservative in a deceitful move by the J.D. Greear appointed committees. Sons praised Obama not only for the former president’s character but also for Obama’s knowledge of the Holy Spirit. The radical pro-abortion, anti-traditional marriage Barack Obama? That Obama? Yes. That Obama.

“The ease with which @BarackObama interweaves passages of Scripture into his eulogy for @repjohnlewis speaks to his familiarity with the text. Disagree with him politically if you like, but it is hard to doubt his knowledge of the Bible and of the Spirit who authored it,” Sons tweeted.

