A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Remember this image. Remember what Trudeau did to Canada'

Police treatment of Freedom Convoy shocks the world

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2022 at 4:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Woman crushed by Canadian police Feb. 2022 (Twitter)

Woman crushed by Canadian police Feb. 2022 (Twitter)

(DAILY WIRE) – On Friday evening, local and federal authorities in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada used tear-gas and horses to break up the ongoing Freedom Convoy, a massive demonstration against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

In doing so, authorities appeared to trample one elderly woman using a walker as well as running over other protesters with horses. Numerous others were tear-gassed. Around the world, individuals reacted with disgust to the “tyranny” on display in the Western nation.

The Daily Wire reported Friday that the authorities’ aggressive push to clear Ottawa of the truckers started Friday afternoon, but by dusk had turned violent.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mayor vows to clean up the NYC subway system by removing homeless people
Unions in pitched battle against the 1st Amendment
How the 'talking heads' condemn GOP moves as 'irresponsible sop'
'Remember this image. Remember what Trudeau did to Canada'
Violent overnight attack at Coastal GasLink site leaves workers shaken, millions in damage
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×