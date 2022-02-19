'Remember this image. Remember what Trudeau did to Canada'

(DAILY WIRE) – On Friday evening, local and federal authorities in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada used tear-gas and horses to break up the ongoing Freedom Convoy, a massive demonstration against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

In doing so, authorities appeared to trample one elderly woman using a walker as well as running over other protesters with horses. Numerous others were tear-gassed. Around the world, individuals reacted with disgust to the “tyranny” on display in the Western nation.

The Daily Wire reported Friday that the authorities’ aggressive push to clear Ottawa of the truckers started Friday afternoon, but by dusk had turned violent.

