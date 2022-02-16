Remember when Politico was everything about politics?

I try Politico every day – at least I have been regularly for as long as it has been in business.

I think I won't bother anymore.

It's become a joke.

Just like CNN, MSNBC, Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, etc., Politico has become Democratico – a better name for it.

It hit me the last two days – in which it was decided, universally, that Special Counsel John Durham had nothing to report of any interest to the American people.

Imagine that. Watergate had happened again. But it was not news Sunday or Monday – in the world of POLITICO! Shame on them!

In case you missed it, Durham blew this whistle, officially, on his probe into Hillary Clinton's and the Democrats' obsession with the Donald Trump "Russia, Russia, Russia" hoax of the previous five years. Hillary Clinton had his office bugged. The FBI was in on it, too.

Durham meticulously laid it out in a report. Breathtaking! It's sure to lead to indictments, a national healing and a fair assessment of Trump's legacy. But you'll have to go to other news sources to find it.

Politico was not the only news site to completely ignore the development. Of all the name brands in news, not one news site covered the story – other than Fox News and the New York Post!

Ask yourself if we have a free and fair press anymore in America. How can we pretend we still do? It's not that we have a "biased" press, that it's a "fake news" industry – it's worse than that. We don't have in America any longer a "functioning" press. The press doesn't know its role anymore. It's that they are warring with America – the one nation that created the First Amendment, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution.

Think of how Big Tech has changed the press. The Digital Cartel controls it! It gives rewards and punishments to the press. It lets some of these "news organizations" survive, others fail and others succeed. Big Tech has that power! Just to remind you, WND is now totally demonetized because of our "objectionable" content. PERMANENTLY! Do you think that has been a factor in this equation?

Is it possible that some of these news companies are being coached by Google? How is it possible that only two brand names still recognize a solid story, a shocking one, like this? Everyone else ran for the hills.

This has been trending for some time – at least six years, by my count.

It's a big crisis for our nation – if she is to continue as a free republic. Will we ever have another free election?

It's deeply troubling.

No, this is not about Politico. It's much bigger than that.

I am shaming the news media and America's Big Tech companies today because they deserve it – if they're even capable of being shamed. Do they not see they are not close to fulfilling their proper role? Do they even know what it is?

How can we continue to pretend anymore? How do we not see what is happening – the Big Picture?

It wasn't always this way.

I've been a one-trick pony for 46 years. That's how long I've labored for a free press. I've been doing it with WND for 25 years. I've seen a lot of changes over the years. But I've never seen anything like this. It's scary.

How can we function as the greatest nation in the world any longer? I just don't know anymore. Do you?

If you think you're still getting the news anymore, think again. If you think you are getting all the news by going to Google, you're fooling yourself. They are the bad police. They tell you what to think.

I'm afraid it's going to get worse before it gets better.

