Russian troops trying to meet Ukrainian women on Tinder shortly before invasion

(TRENDING POLITICS) – Young men will be young men, even during an armored blitz into an enemy nation, apparently.
According to the New York Post and the Sun, Russian troops involved in Putin’s armored steamroller are taking the time to swipe right on Tinder while pushing into Ukraine. Well, perhaps not during the armored push. But shortly before it they were taking time to swipe right and fire off pick up lines rather than rockets.
The Sun, which first reported on what the NYP referred to as the “from Russia with lust” incidents, had this to say: "Ukrainian women in second city Kharkiv — just 20 miles from tyrannical Vladimir Putin’s vast invasion force — have been stunned by a salvo of admirers in uniform. Hunky Russian troops called Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail and a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed “Black” were among dozens whose profiles popped up. And they looked certain to get a rocket from Red Army commanders last night after giving away their position and posting pictures of their uniforms in flirty messages."
