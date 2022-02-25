A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sally Kellerman, Hot Lips Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H,' dies at 84

Acting career spanned decades

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2022 at 1:13pm
Sally 'Hot Lips Houlihan' Kellerman in 'M*A*S*H' (video screenshot)

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) – Sally Kellerman, the husky-voiced actress known for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of U.S. Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H, has died. She was 84.

Kellerman, who also sang and had a Grand Funk Railroad tune written for her, died Thursday morning at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills after a battle with dementia, her son, Jack Krane, told The Hollywood Reporter.

A native Californian, Kellerman had a memorable role in the third Star Trek episode, “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” in which she portrayed Dr. Elizabeth Dehner, a human Starfleet officer aboard the USS Enterprise. When Dehner sacrifices her life, her dying words to Capt. Kirk (William Shatner) are, “I’m sorry … you can’t know what it’s like to … be almost a god.”

Read the full story ›

