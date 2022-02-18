School district caves after students demonstrate against masks during mass walkout

(THE BLAZE) – Hundreds of students at a California school walked out of class on Tuesday afternoon in protest of their district's continued mask mandate despite statewide requirements being relaxed.
The walkout, according to reports, was in protest of the delay in lifting mask mandates at schools across California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was expected to lift the mandate on Monday, but Dr. Mark Ghaly – California's Health and Human Services Secretary – said there would be a two-week delay in order to monitor case counts.
