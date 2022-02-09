School under fire for allegedly creating 'list' of insubordinate parents

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
A private school in Georgia denied allegations on Wednesday that employees created a “list” of insubordinate parents.
The Lovett School in Atlanta issued the denial in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation after Monica Matthews, a Christian talk show host, posted a picture of the purported email on Twitter Tuesday night.
“Let me begin by explaining this is a completely fabricated email and list,” Justin Abraham told the DCNF in an email.
This morning, Chair of the Board of Trustees John O. Knox ’88 shared this message with Lovett community members. pic.twitter.com/rwD6BzWztr
— The Lovett School (@TheLovettSchool) February 9, 2022
“The administrators used in this attack are distraught as they and the School consider all of these families valuable members of our community. Many individuals on this list are dear friends of those who purportedly sent this email,” Abraham added.
“The Board of Trustees, in conjunction with outside legal counsel and forensic experts, will conduct an independent third-party audit of the email server to corroborate the preliminary findings,” John O. Knox, the the chairman of the school’s board of trustees, wrote in a letter.
The school’s website lists a number of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including affinity groups.
BREAKING- GA School @TheLovettSchool DEI office compiles “list” of parent target list. The notes make their agenda clear. @11AliveNews @ajc @DeAngelisCorey @Nicoletta0602 pic.twitter.com/W8jbJDMIV6
— Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) February 9, 2022
A number of incidents involving retaliation against “unwoke” parents, students and teachers reportedly took place in 2021. Many of those disputes arose over indoctrination of students.
Members of the Loudoun County School Board were part of a secret Facebook group that targeted parents who opposed the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum of the county’s public schools.
CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.
Matthews did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from the DCNF regarding the Twitter post.
