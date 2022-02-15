After-school 'Satan Club' takes new aim at archenemy: Christian clubs for kids

(FOX NEWS) -- The Satanic Temple recently opened an after-school "Satan Club" in a Moline, Illinois, elementary school, as part of its nationwide campaign to push back against the Christian Good News Clubs offered to schoolchildren after regular-hour classes.

Parents protested outside the Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline when the first after-school Satan Club met there last month.

Last Thursday, a few people came out to protest the club's second meeting as well.

