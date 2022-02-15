A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Faith U.S.
After-school 'Satan Club' takes new aim at archenemy: Christian clubs for kids

'They certainly are doing work that would be contrary to the Good News of Jesus Christ'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2022 at 2:44pm
Satan the devil in "The Bible" TV miniseries.

(FOX NEWS) -- The Satanic Temple recently opened an after-school "Satan Club" in a Moline, Illinois, elementary school, as part of its nationwide campaign to push back against the Christian Good News Clubs offered to schoolchildren after regular-hour classes.

Parents protested outside the Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline when the first after-school Satan Club met there last month.

Last Thursday, a few people came out to protest the club's second meeting as well.

