See Canadian doctor and Trump adviser inspire U.S. truckers launching protest

Dr. Paul Alexander, a Canadian health researcher and former adviser to the Trump administration, has been an inspiration to the truckers pressing Justin Trudeau’s administration to eliminate its vaccine mandates.

Now, he's in California’s Mojave Desert, where he gave an opening speech at the invitation of truckers who were setting out for Washington, D.C., in the USA People’s Convoy.

Alexander argued the COVID vaccines simply don't stop infection and transmission, and governments have no right to impose mandates.

"A trucker has to be able to earn a living," he said. "This is about freedom, freedom of choice."

The COVID pandemic, he said, is over, but many governments don't want to let go of the extraordinary powers they have accumulated through emergency declarations.

Alexander told the truckers he hopes the convoy remains peaceful and that Americans "will understand what this battle is about."

"If we don't win this battle, the government will maximally abuse the power it has," he said. "Maximally."

See Dr. Paul Alexander with the truckers:

Alexander has helped compile a number of lists of scientific studies related to the response to the pandemic, including one with 400 studies demonstrating the failure of COVID measures,



