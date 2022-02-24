See Drs. Robert Malone, Ryan Cole explain why kids shouldn't get COVID shot

When Washington state's Board of Health proposed making COVID-19 shots mandatory for public schoolchildren, a local non-profit invited two of the most prominent critics of the vaccines in the scientific community to the Puget Sound area to present their concern to parents, school board members, lawmakers and others.

Dr. Robert Malone, the original inventor of the mRNA technology platform behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole were featured in four sold-out sessions, Sunday and Monday, attended by a total of about 2,000 people. WND News Editor Art Moore was one of two interviewers, along with Rachel Cole Harter, who was fired from her position with a pharmaceutical company because she chose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Malone and Cole, in a conversational format in which they spoke as parents as well as scientists, address the key issues of whether or not the vaccines are safe and effective, presenting the latest scientific data and studies.

Cole has been speaking out about the startling uptick in incidences of clotting, auto-immune diseases and cancers he has seen in his lab since the launch of the vaccine campaign, including in testimony in a hearing hosted last month by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. in the nation's capital. In the panel in Gig Harbor, Washington, he describes, with emotion, the human impact connected to the slides under his microscopes.

"Just like you, I have children, and many of you have grandchildren, " he said. "And when I saw the things that weren't adding up, I couldn't keep quiet."

Malone talks about the implications of the New York Times report this week citing CDC officials who admit they withheld crucial COVID data because they feared critics would misinterpret and mishandle it, fostering vaccine hesitancy.

The 90-minute-plus seminar was hosted by Gig Harbor-based One Washington. The non-profit assisted some 30,000 people in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii last fall who sought to obtain exemptions to COVID vaccine mandates to avoid being fired.

See Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Ryan Cole talk about vaccine mandates for schoolchildren:

