WATCH: Senate hopeful torches Biden's Super Bowl-sized fails in 'Let's Go Brandon' ad

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick is running a "Let’s go Brandon" Super Bowl ad Sunday, highlighting the "self-inflicted" problems facing President Biden and his administration.

Fox News obtained McCormick’s 30-second ad, which is expected to air across NBC platforms during the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania.

The ad plays the "Let’s go Brandon" chant, as it shows headlines of issues plaguing the Biden administration — like rising inflation, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, a surge in crime, and record-high illegal border crossings.

TRENDING: '60 Minutes' journalist tries gotcha interview on Kari Lake, it completely blows up in his face

Read the full story ›