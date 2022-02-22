Senator shreds Biden for lying about vetting refugees

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is calling out the Biden administration for lying about plans to vet the refugees who arrived in the United States at the time of the president's calamitous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Johnson, in an interview with Editor John Solomon and Amanda Head during the "Just the News" show, said, "We have no idea who all was airlifted out of there.

"And I still have no confidence that there was a thorough vetting job done of the 60,000 to 70,000 people who have currently been living in this country," he said.

He said he "would consider it a lie" that the Biden administration claimed it could vet all Afghan evacuees.

"They never were going to do that. They had no capability of doing it. They just again played a numbers game," he said.

Johnson early had expressed concerns that bringing thousands of people into the United States without checks on their backgrounds could pose national security problems.

Now the inspector general from the Defense Department has confirmed that at least 50 Afghan evacuees are in the United States, posing "potentially significant security concerns."

A refugee needed to be on a terror watchlist or a no-fly list in order to be flagged as an evacuee with security concerns, Johnson explained in the report.

"Now, how many ISIS terrorists do you think are actually on those on those watch lists?"

And he charged that it was Biden's "weakness" over Afghanistan that has contributed to the current emergency with Russia apparently moving in military forces to occupy parts of Ukraine that it has declared are separate from Ukraine.

"This is just one of the many disasters created by the Biden administration," he said. "Why do you think Putin is knocking on the door of Ukraine right now? It's the weakness that President Biden's policies are creating across the board in America."

Columnist Michelle Malkin also has raised the issue of possible terrorists arriving in the United States through Biden's actions.

While Biden had promised "multiple steps to ensure that those seeking entry do not pose a national security or public safety risk," she explained, a Senate Republican memo noted "almost none of the 82,000 people airlifted from Kabul in August were vetted before being admitted to the United States, despite claims to the contrary from the Biden administration."

"We were told that 'the rigorous screening and vetting process, which is multi-layered and ongoing, involves biometric and biographic screenings conducted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals from DHS and DOD, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), and additional intelligence community partners,'" she reported.

But she cited several cases involving who reportedly went through Biden's vetting plan:

In September, thoroughly vetted Afghan refugee Bahrullah Noori, 20, was charged in Wisconsin with three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one allegedly involving the use of force, plus a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force.

Another thoroughly vetted Afghan refugee, Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was charged in early September with assaulting, choking and suffocating his wife.

A female soldier at Fort Bliss reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 "by a small group of male evacuees at the Dona Ana Complex in New Mexico." The military base said it was adding "better lighting" to address the attack. No arrests have been made.

Later, a vetted Afghan refugee, Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was charged with raping an 18-year-old girl in Missoula, Montana.

Malkin explained, "This is undoubtedly the tip of the iceberg, given my past reporting on more than 60 refugee-jihadists ('refujihadis') who slipped past our 'rigorous' and 'thorough' vetting system over the past decade. In my long experience, independent efforts to track criminal arrests of refugees and immigrants are stymied by politically correct media whitewashers who obscure the national origin and citizenship status of suspects."

She pointed out: "In early November, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, revealed in a floor speech that 'there are at least 10 evacuees who made it past all this screening into the United States prior to the national security concerns being raised and causing them currently to be detained in federal facilities as a national security threat. That's 10. We don't know how many more there are.'"

