Skillet frontman John Cooper says 'It is time to declare war' against 'deconstruction'

(FAITHWIRE) – Skillet leader singer John Cooper is setting his sights on the burgeoning trend of “deconstruction.”

“It is time that we declare war against this deconstruction Christian movement,” the recording artist said in a newly posted TikTok video. “I don’t even like calling deconstruction ‘Christian.’ There is nothing Christian about it. It is a false religion.”

Cooper, speaking during a Winter Jam concert, said there “is nothing Christian” about “deconstruction,” suggesting such a process is “a whole other religion” separate and apart from Christianity.

