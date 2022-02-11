A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithMATTERS OF FAITH
Skillet frontman John Cooper says 'It is time to declare war' against 'deconstruction'

'It is a false religion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2022 at 12:45pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Skillet leader singer John Cooper is setting his sights on the burgeoning trend of “deconstruction.”

“It is time that we declare war against this deconstruction Christian movement,” the recording artist said in a newly posted TikTok video. “I don’t even like calling deconstruction ‘Christian.’ There is nothing Christian about it. It is a false religion.”

Cooper, speaking during a Winter Jam concert, said there “is nothing Christian” about “deconstruction,” suggesting such a process is “a whole other religion” separate and apart from Christianity.

Read the full story ›

