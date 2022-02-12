Small biz owners: Government used pandemic as excuse to overreach authority

(FOX BUSINESS) – Small business owners are expressing frustration after a new study shows that lockdowns had little effect on public health outcomes in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

A study conducted by Johns Hopkins University shows that lockdowns during the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, only reduced COVID-19 deaths by 0.2% in the U.S. and Europe.

The study, conducted by Johns Hopkins University economics professor Steve Hanke, Lund University economics professor Lars Jonung and special advisor at Copenhagen's Center for Political Studies Jonas Herby, says a meta-analysis shows that lockdowns had major economic consequences, but little public health effects.

