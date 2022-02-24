Southern Baptists launch Christian version of viral game Wordle

(FAITHWIRE) – Capitalizing off the overnight success of Wordle, Southern Baptists have launched their own daily word game.
Amid the lead-up to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in June, the SBC Executive Committee has released a website modeled after Wordle, the viral word-guessing game so successful The New York Times purchased it from its creator for a seven-figure price.
“We’re always looking for unique ways to promote engagement around the annual meeting,” Jonathan Howe, executive vice president of communications for the SBC Executive Committee, told the Baptist Press. “The Wordle craze is a perfect avenue for us to engage with Southern Baptists on a daily basis while having some fun in the process.”
