S&P 500 closes flat as investors assess the Fed's next move, Russia-Ukraine risk

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed flat after volatile trading Wednesday as investors surveyed the latest update from the Federal Reserve and the status of Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

The benchmark index inched up less than 0.1% to 4,475.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about 50 points lower at 34,934.27. The blue-chip index was down more than 300 points at its lows. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.1% to 14,124.10.

The major averages cut some losses following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting.

