A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes flat as investors assess the Fed's next move, Russia-Ukraine risk

Facebook plunges after rolling out new values to manage its demoralized employees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed flat after volatile trading Wednesday as investors surveyed the latest update from the Federal Reserve and the status of Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

The benchmark index inched up less than 0.1% to 4,475.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about 50 points lower at 34,934.27. The blue-chip index was down more than 300 points at its lows. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.1% to 14,124.10.

The major averages cut some losses following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Not religion, but Jesus': Former trans is reaching millions with God's love
Overwhelming majority of Canadians want all COVID restrictions dropped
Is the New York Times lying about changing its popular word game?
S&P 500 closes flat as investors assess the Fed's next move, Russia-Ukraine risk
Teachers anticipate mass exodus from profession if state passes 'anti-CRT' bill
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×