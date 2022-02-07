Stand-up comic collapses during joke about vaccines and Jesus

(THE LIBERTY DAILY) -- A comedian collapsed on stage, hitting her head on the floor during a routine in Tempe, Arizona.

Heather McDonald, 51, was into her second joke before a sold-out crowd when she collapsed. She had just delivered a joke about being vaccinated when she fell. According to TMZ:

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the former “Chelsea Lately” star was headlining the sold-out show, when she delivered her second joke ... “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted ... and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.”

