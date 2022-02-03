Starbucks to hike prices to offset inflation

(NEWSMAX) – Starbucks Corp. will raise menu prices in 2022 and reduce some spending to offset soaring costs for labor and goods, as rising COVID-19 cases prompted the coffee chain on Tuesday to lower estimates for profits this year.

The company missed estimates for quarterly profits and comparable sales as the fast-spreading omicron variant also led to delayed office reopenings and new restrictions in China, the company's fastest growing market. Shares fell slightly in extended trading, following a 16% drop last month.

Restaurants are paying more for everything from chicken and cooking oil to packaging and transportation services amid record inflation and COVID-19 disruptions, and many, including Starbucks have raised wages amid the labor shortage.

