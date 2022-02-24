State creates $10,000 scholarships for climate-change activism

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- College students in California will have the opportunity to earn $10,000 toward school under a new service program.
The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps “will provide up to 6,500 college students with opportunities to support and learn from organizations working in three priority areas: K-12 Education, Climate Action and Food Insecurity,” according to California Volunteers.
California Volunteers is housed within Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. Student participants will receive a $7,000 living allowance and a $3,000 educational grant for a year of work. Nearly $6 million has been allocated so far for students who work on climate change activism.
