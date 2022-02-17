A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State lawmakers consider bills to ban parts of leftwing indoctrination in public colleges

Report showcases startling examples of extreme propaganda in higher ed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2022 at 1:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE FEDERALIST) – Although Tennessee has banned the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools, many of the ideology’s tenets are still deeply embedded in the state’s public colleges.

New reporting from The Claremont Institute, The Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Velocity Convergence, a nonprofit that advocates for viewpoint diversity in public institutions of higher education, reveal that extreme leftwing ideology has become embedded at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and is on its way to the rest of state’s public colleges. Now, Republicans in the state legislature are preparing a response.

Their newest report, entitled “Critical Social Justice at University of Tennessee Knoxville: A Case Study,” showcased a number of startling examples of extreme leftwing indoctrination practices, not only in classes, but in on-campus events hosted by at least eight different schools or departments.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hospital admits COVID vaccine not required for kidney transplant after telling patient it was required
Just 6% of Covid-19 vaccine batches responsible for adverse reactions in children
Oklahoma AG declares medical boards can't punish doctors for prescribing ivermectin
New York Times opinion piece celebrates 'joy' of eating bugs to fight climate change
California: Only the vaxxed can work?
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×