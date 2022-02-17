State lawmakers consider bills to ban parts of leftwing indoctrination in public colleges

(THE FEDERALIST) – Although Tennessee has banned the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools, many of the ideology’s tenets are still deeply embedded in the state’s public colleges.

New reporting from The Claremont Institute, The Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Velocity Convergence, a nonprofit that advocates for viewpoint diversity in public institutions of higher education, reveal that extreme leftwing ideology has become embedded at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and is on its way to the rest of state’s public colleges. Now, Republicans in the state legislature are preparing a response.

Their newest report, entitled “Critical Social Justice at University of Tennessee Knoxville: A Case Study,” showcased a number of startling examples of extreme leftwing indoctrination practices, not only in classes, but in on-campus events hosted by at least eight different schools or departments.

