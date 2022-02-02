Stocks rise for 4th straight day as Alphabet fuels tech gains, Dow jumps more than 200

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose for a fourth straight day Wednesday, as Alphabet propelled gains in tech thanks to strong quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 4,589.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 224 points, or 0.6%, to 35,629.33. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 14,417.55.

“Emotion is winding down and greed is replacing fear – fear of missing out on a post correction rally is starting to become a more powerful emotion than the fear that it might go down more if you stay in,” said Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

