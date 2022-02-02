A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks rise for 4th straight day as Alphabet fuels tech gains, Dow jumps more than 200

'Emotion is winding down and greed is replacing fear'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2022 at 4:10pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose for a fourth straight day Wednesday, as Alphabet propelled gains in tech thanks to strong quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 4,589.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 224 points, or 0.6%, to 35,629.33. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 14,417.55.

“Emotion is winding down and greed is replacing fear – fear of missing out on a post correction rally is starting to become a more powerful emotion than the fear that it might go down more if you stay in,” said Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







