BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Student newspaper editors pledge to reject opinion pieces that cause discomfort

Won't print anything that contradicts 'effort to cultivate safe spaces'

Published February 4, 2022 at 2:47pm
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:47pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Opinion editors at the Daily Nexus, the student-run newspaper at the University of California Santa Barbara, recently pledged to not publish opinion pieces that make people feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

“In the past, this section’s commitment to free speech has often contradicted this effort to cultivate safe spaces. When articles are repeatedly given consideration despite their potential to directly or indirectly alienate communities in the name of free speech, we fail as a section and a publication as a whole,” stated an open letter, signed by Emily Kocis and Toni Shindler-Ruberg, opinion editors at the Daily Nexus.

“Pieces that directly infringe on the safety or sense of security of any individual or group do not have a place in our section,” the two wrote in their Dec. 2 “Letter From the Opinion Editors.”

