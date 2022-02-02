Student sues after suspension for voicing 'Christian beliefs' about LGBT

(THE HILL) -- A high-school student in Michigan is suing his school district after he was suspended for expressing his “Christian beliefs” about the LGBTQ+ community to another student.

David Stout, a junior at Plainwell High School, on Jan. 27 filed a lawsuit against Plainwell Community Schools, alleging he was “wrongly subjected” to a three-day suspension for “expressing his sincerely held Christian beliefs and opinions” to another student.

According to the lawsuit, Stout was suspended after he told another student in a text message in April that he believed “homosexual conduct” was sin, citing teachings from the Bible.

