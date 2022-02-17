A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Students create 'Tribe for Death' group to harass pro-life peers

'This account is 100% a joke aimed only at clowning our campus's anti abortion group'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2022 at 1:46pm
(Photo: Twitter/Bethany Janzen)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A group of pro-choice students at a Virginia university have dedicated time to harassing and bullying their peers according to a national pro-life organization.

The group “Tribe for Death” appears to exist primarily on Instagram. The group is “Pro abortion” and “Anti pregnancy” according to the bio.

The pro-abortion page has 57 followers and 10 posts as of February 16. The page consists of pro-abortion memes that targets both the pro-life movement and Students for Life at the College of William & Mary specifically.

Read the full story ›

