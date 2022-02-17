Students create 'Tribe for Death' group to harass pro-life peers

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A group of pro-choice students at a Virginia university have dedicated time to harassing and bullying their peers according to a national pro-life organization.
The group “Tribe for Death” appears to exist primarily on Instagram. The group is “Pro abortion” and “Anti pregnancy” according to the bio.
Advertisement - story continues below
The pro-abortion page has 57 followers and 10 posts as of February 16. The page consists of pro-abortion memes that targets both the pro-life movement and Students for Life at the College of William & Mary specifically.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]