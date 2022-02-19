Study: COVID stimulus checks linked to uptick in opioid overdoses

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – COVID-19 stimulus checks contributed “significantly” to the increases in deaths caused by opioid overdoses across the country, according to a new study that has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy in April 2022.

The study entitled “COVID-19 economic impact payments and opioid overdose deaths” was released by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday.

“The link between pandemic relief money and opioid overdose deaths is now evident,” Yost said in a press release, “The intent was to help Americans navigate this deadly pandemic but it also fueled a tidal wave of overdoses.”

