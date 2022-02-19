A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Study: COVID stimulus checks linked to uptick in opioid overdoses

Drug users susceptible to stressors such as social isolation, loss of income

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2022 at 3:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – COVID-19 stimulus checks contributed “significantly” to the increases in deaths caused by opioid overdoses across the country, according to a new study that has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy in April 2022.

The study entitled “COVID-19 economic impact payments and opioid overdose deaths” was released by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday.

“The link between pandemic relief money and opioid overdose deaths is now evident,” Yost said in a press release, “The intent was to help Americans navigate this deadly pandemic but it also fueled a tidal wave of overdoses.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mayor vows to clean up the NYC subway system by removing homeless people
Unions in pitched battle against the 1st Amendment
How the 'talking heads' condemn GOP moves as 'irresponsible sop'
'Remember this image. Remember what Trudeau did to Canada'
Violent overnight attack at Coastal GasLink site leaves workers shaken, millions in damage
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×