Study shows people are having fewer children because they care more about themselves than family

(LIFE NEWS) – New research suggests plummeting birthrates in the U.S. are driven by culture, not economic factors.

A winter 2022 study found that the trend of declining birthrates began with the 2007 crash but continued throughout the economic recovery and did not reverse during the strong economy of the 2010s. “The lack of any rebound in births and, in fact, their continued decline following the end of the recession further suggests a role for factors beyond the Great Recession,” researchers noted.

The steepest declines in birthrates were found among women in their 20s, Hispanic women, as well as females without high school degrees and those with four-year degrees, according to the study. Teens also saw declining birthrates, but this was part of a trend that long preceded 2007, researchers explained.

