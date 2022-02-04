Teacher yells at student for Thin Blue Line mask: 'That's the new confederacy flag!'

(THE BLAZE) – A California substitute teacher was caught on video berating a student over the "Thin Blue Line" face mask the eighth-grader was wearing. The 13-year-old said he wears the Thin Blue Line mask to honor his police officer father.

The intense confrontation happened on Monday at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley, California. That's where the unnamed substitute teacher got into a shouting match about Lucas Lillar's Thin Blue Line mask during a math class.

Students in the class recorded video of the teacher arguing with the teen over the face mask.

