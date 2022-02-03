Thousands without power in southern states from massive winter storm

(FOX BUSINESS) – Thousands of people were without power on the Gulf Coast Thursday as a massive winter storm continued to impact the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S.

More than 52,570 customers were without power in Texas, where heavy rain resulted in flooding and icy roads created dangerous and slick travel conditions.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US also showed 15,257 without power in nearby Arkansas. Additionally, more than 6,000 were reported without power in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

