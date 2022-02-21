What's this? Top DEMOCRAT will headline a speech at CPAC

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii who ran for president in 2020 and has been critical of President Joe Biden, will headline a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to the event’s website.

Gabbard has sharply criticized “elite” members of the Democratic and Republican parties since leaving Congress just over a year ago, pushing back on rhetoric that she says is divisive and against policies embraced by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. She has also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, saying that the charges brought against him were motivated by politics and “should be considered criminal.”

TRENDING: Mysterious 'giants' of Bible get probed in new TV series

Gabbard, a staunch opponent to interventionism, has also criticized Biden’s handling of the crisis on Ukraine’s border with Russia. She also spoke out against Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court instead of nominating someone based on merit.

Gabbard will speak alongside numerous top figures in the Republican Party, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and more, according to the CPAC website.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Is Tulsi Gabbard a good choice to speak at CPAC? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (323 Votes) 11% (38 Votes)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!