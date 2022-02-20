A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Triple-jabbed Queen Elizabeth II, 95, positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, daughter-in-law Camilla, have also recently been infected

Published February 20, 2022 at 12:17pm
Published February 20, 2022 at 12:17pm
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

(BREITBART) -- Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

Palace officials said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace explained in a statement quoted by the BBC.

