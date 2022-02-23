Trudeau revoking Emergencies Act in Canada

(GLOBAL NEWS) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revoking the Emergencies Act after 10 days that have seen police crack down to clear out hundreds of demonstrators with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” who had encamped in the nation’s capital for three weeks.

Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the emergency powers at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency,” he said. “Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act.”

