Trudeau revoking Emergencies Act in Canada

Nearly 200 people have been arrested and are facing nearly 400 charges

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:16pm
Ottawa, Canada, police on Feb. 17, 2022, arrest Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the truckers. (Video screenshot)

(GLOBAL NEWS) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revoking the Emergencies Act after 10 days that have seen police crack down to clear out hundreds of demonstrators with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” who had encamped in the nation’s capital for three weeks.

Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the emergency powers at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency,” he said. “Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







