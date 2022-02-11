Trump denies reports of clogging White House toilets by flushing wads of paper

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – That’s quite a document dump! Former President Trump reportedly clogged White House toilets by flushing wads of paper that could have included potentially damaging government documents, another sign of his lack of respect for preserving records. Quoting unnamed aides, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman unearthed the detail in her new investigative book, “Confidence Man,” which traces Trump’s history from his childhood to his White House reign and beyond.
“Staff believed Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces,” Haberman said in a tweet.
Trump quickly denied the flushing report as “categorically untrue.”
