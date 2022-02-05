Trump 'has to be jailed,' insists MSNBC pundit

The rhetoric of a personalty appearing on MSNBC, Jason Johnson, has reached extreme levels.

During an appearance on "Deadline" this week Johnson charged that Trump is such a danger that he "has to be jailed."

A blog report on the comments explained Johnson was making his demands on the program Wednesday.

It was about what he wants to happen.

"I'm teaching a media literacy class to my students at Morgan State University," he said. "The level of cynicism that young people have towards the media, and then you mix that with old folks or older folks who have decided that there's only one place they want to listen to, it's hard for anyone to be an arbiter of truth, justice and common sense at this particular point.

"That’s one of the reasons why I have concerns as to whether or not the January 6 committee can be effective in presenting their case to the American public. We know there are 30% of the population that doesn’t care," he said.

He said supporters of President Trump, who he called a "danger to democracy," simply "don't care what the facts are. They just want Donald Trump in office."

Johnson explained he has no concern for whatever charge anyone would bring against Trump; just that he must end up in jail.

"At this point, I don’t care if he’s found guilty of treason if he’s found guilty for violating records. I don’t care if they find he has a Blockbuster VHS tape from 1998 that he never returned and owes $100 million and has to go to jail."

The comments, while a little more extreme in nature, echo the messaging that has come from Democrats and other leftists since even before President Trump took office.

They've described him as an imposter president while they cobbled together their now-debunked Russia collusion claims, and when Trump raised questions about the integrity of the 2020 election doubled down, accusing him of trying to disrupt democracy.

Then when the Jan. 6, 2021, riot happened at the U.S. Capitol, for which hundreds have been arrested and remain in custody a year later on counts including trespassing, Democrats immediately determined it was an "insurrection" and said any GOP member who supported the idea of investigating election procedures was guilty and barred from public office forever.

Even Joe Biden has joined the chorus, claiming President Trump "sees his own interest as more important than America's."

Threats against President Trump have not always included jail bars.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported weeks ago the Secret Service arrested 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach, New York, for allegedly threatening Trump's life.

He allegedly called the Secret Service and left voicemails in which he expressed his intent to murder Trump, according to a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court. Welnicki allegedly left messages on the Secret Service’s New York City Duty Desk on Nov. 8, 2021, identifying himself by name and referring to Trump as “Hitler” before threatening to kill the former president.

“I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead,” Welnicki said, according to the complaint.

WND also has reported on a video compilation of Democrats who complained that President Trump urged his followers to "fight like hell."

The video includes ranking Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, "I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be" and "You've got to be ready to throw a punch."

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said, 'I think you need to go back and punch him in the face."

Joe Biden threatened to "take [Trump] behind the gym" and beat "the hell out of him."

"I will go and take Trump out tonight," threatened Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Her rallies over the past four years have featured shrieks of "Impeach 45!"

Other threats from various Democrat entertainers or personalities:

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

And, "They're still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump."

"I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

See the video:

