How Trump unmasked the 'hate America' left

Have you ever wondered why Donald J. Trump brings on such strong reactions from the left – ranging from catatonia to paroxysm to Tourette syndrome?

He always has. He always will.

I think I figured it out.

Let me know what you think of this thesis.

Quite simply, he knows how to push their buttons. It's instinctive.

Take the slogan, "Make America Great Again."

It makes his critics' skin crawl. They get spasms. The mere sight of the acronym MAGA on a red hat has been known to induce apoplexy.

But why?

What is it about making America great again that enrages them so?

What has turned this previously innocent phrase into fighting words is one thing: Trump said it.

It didn't have the same impact when Reagan said it, when Bush 41 said it or when Bill Clinton used it. And all tried it.

Clinton, for his part, called the same phrase he used "racist" when he heard Trump say it. But, of course, we all know Clinton was the first black president, right?

Clinton even beat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the punch in explaining that Democrats don't think America was ever that great to begin with.

In 2016, Clinton said: "I'm actually old enough to remember the good old days, and they weren't all that good in many ways."

Then Cuomo said: "We're not going to make America great again. It was never that great."

It took President Trump to get Democrats admitting – out loud, before audiences, on the record – that they hate America.

He did the same thing with Hillary – inducing her ill-conceived "deplorables" speech in which she insulted everyone not supporting her as intolerable, irredeemable reprobates.

In other words, they hate Trump because he brings out the very worst in themselves, which is hard to do because they are very bad people.

When the Covington kids stood there in Washington wearing their MAGA hats, look what it provoked! Their presence attracted crazy loons like moths to a flame. When the psychotic Black Hebrew Israelites and the indigenous drum-banger accosted the kids, NBC wondered why the kids wouldn't apologize.

You don't have to do anything wrong if you wear a Trump hat that says Make America Great Again. Donning such a cap is the unpardonable sin on both coasts. It's a "hate crime."

Trump effectively pushes his enemies' buttons and does so NATURELY, so INSTINCTIVELY, so FLUIDLY, so SPONTANEOUSLY, so ARTFULLY and so SKILLFULLY.

That's how Trump has thoroughly unmasked the left.

While so-called "progressives" may have previously seemed like normal neighbors, now they appear to be potential serial killers – every one of them! Their insane reactions to political disputes make the rest of us want to stay home, avoid public places – just to prevent them from spitting in our food or slashing our tires. They're nuts! It's like the Zombie Apocalypse came and the plague is knee-jerk liberalism.

Trump's ability in this area is a sight to behold. He's one of a kind, that's for sure.

The after-effect? Trump will run for president again 2024 – and who's running against him? The back bench. That's all the Dems have. I just can't wait for it.

Is Trump just lucky, or is he this good?

We'll see. It depends if the election is rigged.

We'll see if Big Tech, mail-in ballots, machine voting and other schemes allow another steal from the American people.

