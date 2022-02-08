The truth of the Bible sets us FREE – even today!

"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" – Psalm 11:3

When I began my research and writing of my newest release, "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament," I had a heart for sharing what I had come to see as the perfect symmetry and miraculous consistency of both the Hebrew and Greek Scriptures.

I had a heart to share the very same Good News I saw in the New Testament as we see it throughout all the original Scriptures. That was it. That was my inspiration. That was my goal. Since this discovery had strengthened and emboldened my own faith, I was sure it would do the same for others, especially for those who found some of the 39 books of the Old Testament confusing or just couldn't crack the code.

By the time my manuscript was complete, I began realizing there was even more purpose to the project than I ever imagined.

I was stunned to see prominent Christians advocating less emphasis on the Old Testament – even breaking away or "unhitching" from it.

TRENDING: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth decimated

It was too confusing, some said. It was outdated, unreliable, couldn't be defended in modern times of "science" and "scholarship." Better, some said, not to build one's faith on shaky old foundations.

I was stunned, because I had found that the more time I spent in the Hebrew Scriptures – fully three-quarters of the Bible – the more understanding I had of the Greek New Testament and God's immutable and perfect ways.

It reminds me of what Jesus Himself preached in Matthew 7:24-27: "Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it."

Jesus was equating the strength of our faith with its foundation. And, while Jesus is indisputably the "rock" of our faith, we could not know Him fully, predict His coming, nor understand, appreciate or explain His mission without the foundation Jesus Himself, our Creator, laid in the Old Testament Scriptures – the only ones that existed while He preached from them and for decades afterward while His apostles did.

By the way, how do we know Jesus is the rock of our faith? Are we not first told in Isaiah 28:16? "Therefore thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste."

Followers of Jesus cannot be ashamed of His Gospel – whether it is presented in the Old Testament or New. Jesus is the living Word of God, after all. He is the maker of all things (John 1:3). When God speaks in the Hebrew Scriptures, it is Jesus speaking – the One and only Mediator between heaven and man (1 Timothy 2:5).

I wonder if those who have built their spiritual houses on sand realize how weak is the foundation they are standing upon when they run away from the firm foundation of three-quarters of Scripture.

Perhaps you've read and recited this familiar verse: "All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness" (2 Timothy 3:16). When that statement was written, the only Scriptures known to any of the apostles and disciples were those in the Tanach – what we call the Old Testament.

Is it still true that all Scripture is profitable? Yes, God's truth is unchanging.

Now that you know the Gospel is found in all 39 books of the Old Testament, does it make any sense to pay it less attention, break away from it, "unhitch" from it?

It makes more sense to pay less attention, break away and "unhitch" from teachers of heresy. I'm reminded of two New Testament verses:

2 Timothy 4:3: "For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;"

2 Peter 2:1: "But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction."

My hope is that you will use "The Gospel in Every Book in the Old Testament" to find new relevance in these old but rock-solid foundational Scriptures.

Though, sadly, I had only one opportunity to promote this book, finished in 2019, when I had five strokes. I guess you could say the book took a toll on me. It was still the best idea I ever had in my life. I wouldn't have changed a thing.

But it still sold about 25,000 copies; it led Amazon sales – AND I DIDN'T TAKE ANY PAYMENT FOR IT! All residuals went to charity and WND. That's the thing about books. They only sell when they're in the news. They take promotion, too. I believe this book can sell another 25,000, or 50,000, or perhaps 1,000,000 copies, if the truth can still get out.

Doesn't Jesus deserve that? Doesn't God deserve that?

These are times when the truth is having trouble cutting through the noise. Satan and Big Tech are hard at work – and America's commitment to the free press is under attack. It's what we would expect in "the end times."

Maybe this "breakthrough" book for the Kingdom has more life in it.

Wouldn't that be something?

Even though the foundations are being destroyed, there's still time for some people to learn the Truth. Praise God!

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom. Also available as an e-book.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!