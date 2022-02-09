A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. media smear Canadian truckers as 'insurrectionists' as protest hits border

'It's part of the globalization of Trumpism'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:08pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media Feb. 8, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced participants in Canada's Freedom Convoy as a racist "fringe minority" of people who have "unacceptable views."

And as the movement inspires truckers abroad and shuts down traffic at the U.S. border, American media is sounding the alarm, describing the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates as "sedition," "insurrection" and "a threat to democracy."

In an MSNBC interview, the protest was characterized as "part of the globalization of Trumpism."

In a report from Ottawa for MSNBC, a reporters said "there has not been as much violence as some had perhaps project, but that does not necessarily mean it has been peaceful." And residents, CNN reported, said they feel "terrorized" and "like hostages."

See a montage of U.S. coverage of the Freedom Convoy:

A substantial portion of Canadians apparently are not buying the spin from their own media. Thousands turned out along the route from British Columbia to Ottawa to cheer on and support the truckers with food, fuel and other supplies. And when Ottawa enacted a "fuel ban" and confiscated gas cans, local citizens filled the gap.

See gas cans on the street in Ottawa:

People hit the streets with gas cans:

"We are the world":

On Tuesday morning, the protest temporarily shut down traffic in both directions at the bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, Michigan, where 75% of Canadian exports to the U.S. pass. Canada's border agency said a major border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, also was temporarily shut down.

See the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge:

Meanwhile, the protests have spread abroad, reported the Daily Telegraph of London. In Anchorage, 100 Alaskan truckers rallied in support of the Canadians, as did their counterparts in the Australian capital Canberra and the Netherlands. A convoy blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington ahead of the first speech of the year by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Echoing Trudeau, Ardern said "it would be wrong to, in any way, characterize what we've seen outside as a representation of the majority."

"The majority of New Zealanders have done everything they can to keep one another safe," she said.

Truckers in the United States are planning a March 1 protest date, according to a "Freedom Convoy to DC 2022” GoFundMe page," reported The Foreign Desk. The plan is to travel from California to Washington D.C. in protest of vaccine rules nationwide.

The protest spreads to Bordeaux, France:

Freedom Convoy in Finland:

Truckers and supporters from Finland, Belgium, France, Italy and the Netherlands head to Brussels, Belgium, the headquarters of the European Union:

Germany's freedom convoy:

After testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving Ottawa for an undisclosed location, the triple-vaccinated Trudeau appeared in public for the first time in over a week on Monday during an emergency debate in Parliament.

"Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop," he said.

"Canadians trust science. This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are."

Candace Bergen, the interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, which was founded by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, blamed the crisis largely on Trudeau.

"We are at a crisis point not only with what's going on out the doors and across the country, but the country overall. And so much of it is because of the things that [Mr. Trudeau] has said and done," she told fellow lawmakers.

See Bergen's remarks in Parliament and Trudeau's response:

Rex Murphy, a columnist for Canada's National Post, wrote that the protests have exposed the nations deep divisions of protected class versus the working class, East versus West, and urban versus rural.

He wrote on Tuesday that "as each day passes and the protest deepens and extends to areas beyond its initial phase, the country is witness to a depth of division not seen in decades."

And meanwhile, the Canadian columnist said, apart from "hurling nasty invective at the protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be in Madagascar for all the presence he has shown during the past 10 days."

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday, "I can understand frustrations with mandates, but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions."

Earlier, he told Canadians the truckers represent a "fringe majority."

Canada’s Rebel News has a webpage dedicated to coverage of the convoy. And Canadian David Frei has been video blogging live from the protests via YouTube and Twitter.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







