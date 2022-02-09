U.S. senator: 'COVID cartel' still 'clinging' to failed pandemic policies

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has provided platforms for medical scientists who counter the government's COVID-19 narrative, said Wednesday as Democratic Party officials in many states lift restrictions that "the dam is breaking, the truth is getting out."

But it's "too little, too late," he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, referring to the official toll of some 900,000 dead in the United States and 5.5 million around the world.

"COVID has revealed so much corruption in our federal health agencies, in the medical journals, in our medical establishment, and, of course, in our national organizations as well," the Wisconsin lawmaker said.

Johnson said the "COVID cartel can't afford to be proven wrong" after having stifled effective early treatments shown to keep people out of the hospital and with the vaccines turning out to be not as effective and safe as promised.

"They're not willing to own up to that fact. They are clinging to their failed mismanagement of this pandemic, and they're not going to admit that they're wrong," the senator said.

And with media and Big Tech giants "complicit in the cover-up and censorship," it's "going to be very difficult to prove how wrong these people have been."

See Sen. Johnson's remarks:

COVID has revealed so much corruption in our federal health agencies, in medical journals and medical establishments. The truth is getting out. Will Dr. Fauci and the rest of the COVID gods admit they’re wrong? Unlikely. pic.twitter.com/kEZLP1vUUX — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 9, 2022

Last month, Johnson hosted a five-hour panel session in Washington, D.C., titled "COVID-19: A Second Opinion," featuring critics of the vaccines and the federal government's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough, and people who testify they have suffered vaccine-related injuries.

The senator also has chaired Senate hearings featuring physicians who have been hindered from using proven, effective early treatments to save lives.

Earlier this week, Democratic-led New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware announced school mask mandates will be lifted. California, which has had among the strictest mandates in the nation, announced its indoor mask mandate will be lifted for vaccinated people next week. New York's statewide mask mandate ended Wednesday. However, some counties and cities such as New York City and Los Angeles have their own mask mandates that are still in effect.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that, beginning next Wednesday in her city, vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings. However, the restrictions will remain for the unvaccinated, despite the widespread acknowledgment that the shots don't stop the spread and the countless public figures who have caught COVID-19 after being "fully vaccinated."

Students in Washington state are showing up at school without masks and being kicked out and threatened with suspensions.

HAPPENING NOW: @TPUSA students across the state of Washington are protesting masks in schools. Students are getting kicked out of buildings and threatened with suspensions. “We are done wearing masks.” pic.twitter.com/TzDosNbPoP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 9, 2022

In Virginia, the Daily Caller reported, state Democrats voted for an amendment to end mask mandates just days after shaming Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for not wearing a mask in a grocery store.

However, at the White House daily briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said the CDC guidelines recommending masking haven't changed and Americans should continue to follow them.

See Psaki's remarks on masking:

PSAKI: Parents, teachers, and students should still wear a mask in schools regardless of what any state has decided. pic.twitter.com/PVA7puYbEL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2022

The press secretary was asked why the CDC still insists on masking while Democratic states are eliminating mandates.

Psaki said "the CDC moves at the pace of data and science."

See Psaki talk about CDC guidance:

Psaki says that "the CDC moves at the pace of data and science" when asked about updated CDC guidance on masks, and then pivots to criticizing states like Florida for standing in the way of mask mandates in schools. pic.twitter.com/aQ9Z8BZnqe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2022

Asked by Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich why she has criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his masking policy but not the Democratic governors lifting restrictions this week, Psaki said "there's a distinct difference" because the Florida governor stood "in the way" of people who wanted to mask. But DeSantis' policy is actually to give parents the freedom to decide whether or not their children should be masked, not school boards or local governments.

See Psaki's respond to the Fox News correspondent:

.@JacquiHeinrich on ending mask mandates: "Why are we not hearing the same messaging criticizing states that are...making these moves like we heard previously with...Ron DeSantis?" Psaki says there's a "distinct difference" b/c he stood "in the way" of people who wanted to mask pic.twitter.com/CeDKJmi4L9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky affirmed that her agency continues "to recommend masking."

"We owe it to our children to make sure that they can safely stay in school," she said in an interview with NPR affiliate WYPR in Baltimore. "Right now, that includes masking. We've seen outbreaks that have occurred in communities where students were not masked in schools and had to close."

Walensky continues to recommend masking:

CDC Director Walensky: "We continue to recommend masking." pic.twitter.com/V6ZGHGY2l6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 9, 2022

But MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel, a former Obama administration official, told CNBC's Squawk Box that parents should be given the liberty to choose whether their child should wear a mask in school based on a variety of factors.

"If you told me there’s a future where we’re wearing masks in perpetuity I'd say that’s ridiculous, the science doesn’t support that if we see that cases are coming down," Patel said.

Daily cases of the milder but more contagious omicron variant have plummeted 47% nationwide over the past week, from 453,141 to 239,757.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times the "full-blown" pandemic may soon end.

"I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the Covid restrictions will soon be a thing of the past," he said.

But Fauci thinks there "may be the need for yet again another boost, in this case a fourth dose boost … that could be based on age as well as underlying conditions."

Dr. Fauci: "There may be the need for yet again another boost, in this case a fourth dose..." pic.twitter.com/lfZqsmiEQ4 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 9, 2022

Polls show a majority of voters, including a substantial portion of Democrats, say they are done with the pandemic restrictions and want to move on.

