U.S. vaccination drive bottoms out as omicron wanes

As the contagious, but mild, omicron variant wave wanes amid growing awareness of the potential risks and benefits of the COVID shots, the Associated Press is reporting the "vaccination drive in the U.S. is grinding to a halt."

The legacy news wire said "demand has all but collapsed" in places like Hamilton, Alabama, a "deeply conservative manufacturing town where many weren’t interested in the shots to begin with."

The AP reported an average of about 90,000 people a day are getting their first shot, which is the lowest point since the beginning of the campaign in December 2020.

"And hopes of any substantial improvement in the immediate future have largely evaporated."

About 65% of Americans qre fully vaccinated, and about 76% of the population has received at least one shot.

The AP reported the head of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department recalled "fondly" that only months ago, the lobby of her building was bustling with children lining up to get shots.

But all is quiet now.

"People heard more stories about, well, the omicron’s not that bad," Executive Director Kathy Emmons said. "I think a lot of people just kind of rolled the dice and decided, 'Well, if it's not that bad, I'm just going to kind of wait it out and see what happens.'"

Epidemiologists and medical scientists such as Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone said in December that with omicron appearing to be highly contagious while presenting with mild symptoms, the new dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 could serve as a natural vaccine, effectively ending the pandemic.

Even when the original and much more virulent Wuhan strain was dominant at the beginning of the pandemic, Americans who didn't have serious underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes faced a risk of death that was statistically near zero. Most of the deaths occurred among people in their 80s or older who had two or more comorbidities.

Now, with the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System reporting about 24,000 deaths suspected of being COVID vaccine related among more than 1 million total adverse events -- likely representing only a fraction of the total cases -- many Americans are further convinced that the risk of vaccination compared to infection is too high.

Nevertheless, the AP concluded: "With the pandemic still a mortal threat, public health workers haven’t given up on getting more people vaccinated, even if it feels like an uphill slog."

The news wire cited a nurse in Mississippi who was "thrilled when two people came in for first-time shots on the same day recently."

"That was exciting," she said. "There are days when I haven't given any vaccines."

