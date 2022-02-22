Ukraine president still claims 'there will be no war' with Russia

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he still believes “there will be no war” with Russia, despite Moscow sending troops into Ukraine’s breakaway regions.
“With regards to being on a military footing, we understand there will be no war,” Zelensky said, CNN reported. “There will not be an all-out war against Ukraine, and there will not be a broad escalation from Russia. If there is, then we will put Ukraine on a war footing.”
TRENDING: Biden's ambassador to Germany in hot water for photo with man dressed as a suicide bomber
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday he would recognize the independence of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, which are under the control of Russian-backed separatists. He deployed troops to the Ukrainian regions on the pretext of carrying out “peacekeeping functions,” though it is unclear whether they will go beyond separatist-controlled territory, The New York Times reported.
“We urge Russia, not for the first time, to resolve these issues through dialogue, to sit down at the negotiating table,” Zelensky said. “We are ready to negotiate in any forum, and Russia knows this.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Zelensky noted he had received a request from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to consider cutting off diplomatic relations with Russia, which he said he will contemplate along with other “effective actions,” CNN reported.
The Biden administration began referring to the deployment of troops as an invasion Tuesday morning, after avoiding the use of the term on Monday, with deputy national security adviser Jon Finer telling CNN the actions amount to “the beginning of an invasion.”
“An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway,” he said. However, Finer qualified that “Russia has been invading Ukraine since 2014.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]