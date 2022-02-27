A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'We are united': Ukrainian mom captures spirit of resilience amid Russian invasion

'We have a tradition of resistance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2022 at 4:48pm
Ukrainian mother Nataliya Kuba (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- On the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine, Nataliya Kuba and her family reside among the chaos of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, keeping alive their country's relentless spirit of unity and tenacity in the face of an invasion.

As day four of Russia's invasion of Ukraine unfolds, Ukrainian civilians remain determined to fight for their families, their homes and their freedoms.

In an interview with Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall that aired during a special weekend edition of 'America's Newsroom,' Sunday, Kuba – a mother, IT consultant and now coordinator of the civilian resistance against Russia – shared why she and her family are prepared to sacrifice as much as they can to preserve their way of life.

WND News Services
