Most of us agree: U.S. democracy is 'at risk of extinction'

Finally, the Democrats, Republicans and the independents agree on something.

A recent poll by the Schoen Cooperman Research figured it out.

And it's deeply troubling.

They all agree U.S. democracy is "at risk of extinction."

Fifty-one percent, all told.

Now you might be saying, "Of course, Democrats are complaining about a war on democracy – yet they are the ones who are actually waging it!" And you would be right. This is actually what unites 49% of Democrats with 100% of the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress.

We see Americans unable to get along, to put it mildly. We disagree on how to vote fairly and with integrity. We disagree on free speech. We disagree on the Second Amendment. We disagree on how we treat our children – meaning should they face death before they are born, or even after? We disagree on whether or not we need police and whether we should prosecute crimes on the books – including crimes involving immigration.

The polling showed widespread pessimism and distrust had increased through 2021. Just 54% of Americans said they believed Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the presidential election. That figure was 64% when the same pollsters asked the question in April.

The December poll also showed that 47% of Americans believed "there were real cases of fraud in the 2020 election that changed the results."

The results were even more pronounced for those ages 18-29, with just 21% agreeing that U.S. democracy was safe.

"We found that Americans are losing faith in their democracy, arguably worse than ever before," said pollster Carly Cooperman. "They're losing faith in elections, institutions, and the ability of democracy to survive. Everything is negative."

The poll found that 67% of participants believe that the country is now more divided.

"With Democrat attempts to radically change election laws, pack the Supreme Court, and unilaterally enact the largest expansion of federal government in 50 years, it's no surprise that people have no faith in democracy or our institutions," said New York GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. "It's exactly how Venezuela became a socialist country, and exactly what the U.S. is inching closer to under one-party Democrat rule."

Democrats claimed former President Trump was to blame, for insisting that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through fraud.

"We live in an age of distrust and disinformation," said Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from the Bronx. "Trust and truth are as elusive as ever. In my view, democracy in America has no greater threat than Donald Trump."

Of course, Trump is right about the election. We can't agree on how elections should be rightfully conducted – after all these years!

A total of 85% of respondents said they were concerned about the rise of political extremism in the United States.

With roughly two-thirds of voters saying the country had become "more divided," would we be better off confederating amongst the like-minded, or just blowing up the greatest nation that was ever devised on God's green earth?

This poll was an accurate depiction of where we are at in 2022.

It's depressing – thoroughly discouraging. It's disheartening. It's dispiriting.

The only thing that makes me happy these days is that God is on the throne.

