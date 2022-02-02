Video appears to show snowplow target Orthodox Jews with snow, ice

(NBC NEWS) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a snowplow driver who appears on video to intentionally spray two Orthodox Jewish men with snow and ice.

The investigation by the Lakewood Police Department was confirmed Tuesday by Mayor Raymond G. Coles.

Snowplow driver suspended after purposefully dumping snow on two Orthodox Jews walking in Lakewood on Shabbat https://t.co/puT7XIqYAt pic.twitter.com/iQQ1QWgJ2U — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) January 31, 2022

Coles said in a statement: “I was appalled and shaken when I saw this video. Not only was it cruel but it was also incredibly stupid and dangerous. The plow could easily have thrown chunks of ice or rock and seriously injured or killed either of the victims. I am glad to know our police department is investigating all aspects of this incident.”

