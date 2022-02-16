Video montage reveals media's dedication to Hillary talking points

The Media Research Center has released a video montage of mouths from Big Media talking up the Hillary Clinton talking points – essentially promoting her by denying what the facts now have been revealed to be – that there's evidence she was spying on Donald Trump as a candidate, and then as president.
That comes from a court statement submitted by John Durham, the special counsel investigating the origins of the Democrats' claims during the 2016 election that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia.
Advertisement - story continues below
That conspiracy theory was completely debunked by former FBI chief Robert Mueller's years-long investigation, and evidence uncovered since then revealed that Clinton was reported to Barack Obama as having developed the strategy of creating the story that Trump's campaign was influenced by Russia in order to divert the public's attention from her own email scandal. That involved her putting national secrets on an unsecure computer server.
TRENDING: Jaw-dropping satellite images show massive reason the Winter Olympics shouldn't be in China
Paul Bedard commented on the situation in his Washington Examiner column.
Under the headline, "No spying on Trump? 35 times Big Media lied," he explained Durham's latest court filing "isn’t just taking down team Clinton’s wall of defense against charges of spying on Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, but he’s revealing just how vigorously the liberal media worked to hold that wall up."
Advertisement - story continues below
"Over five years, news personalities on the 'Big Three' networks and left-leaning cable channels repeatedly dismissed the charges. 'There was no spying' was heard as often as Trump’s claim of 'fake news,'" he explained.
But Durham's filing now suggests a "pattern of spying" on Trump's home, campaign, and White House, he said.
So the MRC is "reminding the public just how much the pro-Clinton media lathered on the 'no spying' lie."
The montage includes 35 examples of "the former president's media critics mouthing the Clinton team's talking points."
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]