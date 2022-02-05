Video: See how lab-leak went from 'conspiracy theory' to 'probable'

Amid the White House's unconstitutional push to censor a media voice that is countering the government's messaging, it's enlightening to recount how the lab-leak theory of the origin of the pandemic went from a "debunked," "fringe," "conspiracy theory" to a possible, if not probable, explanation.

Independent investigative journalist Matt Taibbi, who was a recent guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, teamed with Matt Orfalea to produced a remarkable nine-minute video that documents the shift.

When Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, MSNBC's Brian Williams accused him of "repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked."

Even when Cotton initially said he believed the natural-origin theory was most likely, the fact that he was open to a theory that many scientists now believe is the best explanation, Cotton was called "a fear-mongering conspiracy pusher"

CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked a colleague, "Brian what's the best way to sift through all these myths out there on social media and avoid the misinformation?"

Facebook in famously teamed up with Dr. Anthony Fauci to censor the lab-leak theory, including a report by WND.

We now know that Fauci was told early in 2020 by a trusted scientist that the novel coronavirus likely came from a lab and was genetically modified.

The video concludes with a remarkable acknowledgment by the secretary-general of the World Health Organization, which had teamed with China to dismiss the lab-leak theory.

The lab-leak theory gained traction in May 2021 when former New York Times science writer Nicholas Wade published a nearly 11,000-word analysis concluding the circumstantial evidence clearly points to a lab leak. The Wall Street Journal later reported three researchers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized with possible COVID symptoms in November 2019, when the outbreak in the city of 11 million began.

See the video:

Last month, Wade spotlighted a Jan. 31, 2020, email Fauci received from four top virologists that shows there was strong evidence the virus was engineered in a lab. But after a teleconference the next day with Fauci to discuss the virologists' conclusion, the lead virologist began dismissing the lab-leak possibility as among "crackpot theories" that "relate to this virus being somehow engineered with intent and that is demonstrably not the case."

The virologists then published a March 17, 2020, article in the journal Nature Medicine that stated, "Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus."

It mirrored an earlier article published in February 2020 in the British medical journal The Lancet written by zoologist Peter Daszak, known for his work with the "bat lady" Zhi Shengli on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The articles persuaded mainstream media not to investigate lab-leak theories and "froze into silence any dissenting voices from the scientific community."

