Video shows dad forcibly tossed from school board meeting after refusing to wear mask

(NEW YORK POST) – A father from upstate New York was seen on video being forcibly tossed from a school board meeting this week after he refused to wear a mask.

Dave Calus was unmasked while sitting in a chair watching a presentation at a board of education meeting in Webster on Tuesday night when a security guard approached him and asked him to put on a face covering.

Calus said he told the guard “Thank you,” but refused to cover up. The officer persisted, saying, “No, you need to put your mask on right now.”

