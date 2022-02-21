Watch: Daytona 500 fan goes viral with epic 'F*** Joe Biden' on live TV

(LOUDER WITH CROWDER) -- The Daytona 500 was this past weekend. People in states like New York and California might still be living under onerous COVID mandates thanks to the idiots they keep putting into office, but in Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, that’s not how things work. And NASCAR fans were out in droves for the Daytona 500.

I’m not a NASCAR fan, so I don’t quite understand all the little traditions that take place, but in a broadcast before the race, fans rushed to sign whatever they pleased on the finish line. I’m going out on a limb and saying this is a thing. And, for whatever reason, the Fox35 broadcast felt like this was the perfect time to demonstrate his incredible sixth sense, which was the ability to instantly find the most patriotic Americans in the crowd.

“What are you going to sign on that finish line?”

