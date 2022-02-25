WATCH! Teacher says Christians need to get COVID and die

A teacher has been put on administrative leave and is being investigated after saying that, "Those conservative Christians need to get COVID and die."

A column by Dana Loesch reported how the situation developed, and the school's subsequent response.

A statement from the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District said, "This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The district will continue to investigate this incident."

The commentary explained the teacher was identified by parents as Lisa Grimes.

She was on camera complaining about political opposition to COVID vaccine requirements.

She alleged that prolonged the pandemic.

And she said, "Those conservative Christians … they need to die …. they need to get COVID and die.'

The video comes from a family in the Texas school who asked not to be identified.

"We have a political system that will not allow us to [inaudible] so we’re vaccinating like the flu … which is, you know … get the flu vaccine if you want but you can’t — don’t ‘tread on me.’ [crosstalk] But it’s too late. It would have had to have been immediate. If we would have done it immediately, it’d already be gone. That’s what’s frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? [crosstalk] I’m telling you, those conservative Christians … they need to die … they need to get covid and die.”

The school district didn't respond to Loesch's request for a comment, but the response was sent to families in the district, and one of those provided the copy to the columnist.

