WATCH: Viral video shows conservative student confronted over trans views

'Y'all pretend to be Christians. Y'all aren't even Christians'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:45pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A video taken by a well-known and outspoken conservative student at the University of North Texas has gone viral, leading to her being cyberbullied and doxxed and prompting the campus president to weigh in.

Senior Kelly Neidert, the past-president and a current member of the UNT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas, filmed the video Feb. 16 in the campus library.

The 39-second video captures an unnamed male student packing up his things while calling her and her group names, using profanity, and walking away.

Read the full story ›

