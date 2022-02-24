WATCH: Viral video shows conservative student confronted over trans views

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A video taken by a well-known and outspoken conservative student at the University of North Texas has gone viral, leading to her being cyberbullied and doxxed and prompting the campus president to weigh in.

Senior Kelly Neidert, the past-president and a current member of the UNT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas, filmed the video Feb. 16 in the campus library.

A student at my university (University of North Texas) saw me and a friend printing flyers for our conservative club- he had a meltdown and stormed out of the library screaming at us. pic.twitter.com/O17BT0M28q — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) February 17, 2022

The 39-second video captures an unnamed male student packing up his things while calling her and her group names, using profanity, and walking away.

