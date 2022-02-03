Whoopi: Just the tip of the stupid iceberg

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg found herself in hot water this week for making much too explicit what the liberal establishment has been concealing for the last half century: Liberals are idiots.

This week's idiocy began with an argument as to whether schools should be removing books from libraries, one of which was "Maus" – a graphic novel about the Holocaust that a Tennessee school board removed for nudity and profanity.

Co-host Joy Behar promptly showed her contempt for Tennessee's deplorable class by saying, "I'm not sure they don't use the naked part as a kind of a canard to throw you off from the fact that they don't like history that makes white people look bad."

Said Whoopi, "This is white people doing it to white people. So y'all go fight among yourselves."

Within 30 seconds, Goldberg and Behar proved that each is too stupid to be hosting a neighborhood book club, let alone a national TV show. To talk about history before millions of people one should know something about history. Neither does.

They are not alone. Some years back I produced a series of documentaries for the Midwest Center on Holocaust Education based around the testimonies of some 40 survivors.

We decided there would be some value in creating a scaled-down version for high school students. And yes, Joy, we planned to go easy on the graphic imagery given the maturity level of our audience.

We recruited a group of a dozen or so 15-year-olds from around the Kansas City metro, male and female, black and white. Since our goal was to determine what they knew about the Holocaust, we did not tell them in advance the specific subject we would be addressing.

To ease into the subject, I asked our first volunteer where she went to school and what was her favorite class. She said "history," which I took as a good sign. When I asked what history interested her most, she said, "the American Revolution." I know – just "white people doing it to white people" – but I took that as a good sign too.

Then I asked her to tell me what she knew about the Revolution, and that's when the whole project fell apart. "Wasn't that like the red coats and the like patriots?" she asked. When I nodded yes, she smiled and said, "Oh, we watched a video on that last week."

With the next 10 students, I eased into our subject matter by asking them about the American Revolution. The first girl gave me the best answer I got. If anything, the students knew slightly more about the Holocaust than about America's founding.

The twelfth and final student was a girl. Expecting nothing, I asked her what she knew about the Revolution. Her eyes lit up. She walked me through the Stamp Act, the Boston Tea Party, the Articles of Confederation and the whole nine yards.

When, at the end, I asked her where she went to school, I could have guessed the answer. She was, of course, homeschooled. Although she gave a good answer about the Holocaust, we scrapped the project.

Our anticipated thesis was pointless. We could not argue in good faith that the students were being denied historical information about the Holocaust when they were, in fact, being denied just about all historical information.

The homeschooled girl was not an outlier. Given their greater respect for history, conservatives always test higher than liberals or moderates on any fair political knowledge test. This Pew survey is just one example.

The problem is that liberals are the ones who dominate our educational system. They are raising a whole new generation of people ignorant enough to actually enjoy "The View." That the information shared on the show is wrong more often than right is usually lost on the audience, but sometimes it is so spectacularly stupid it embarrasses the left.

Goldberg's stupidity was compounded by her racism. In her world, only black lives matter.

After several minutes of white-bashing, Goldberg blurted out, "the Holocaust isn't about race."

She repeated herself, "No. It's not about race."

Behar responded by saying the Nazis and Hitler "considered Jews a different race." But Goldberg, being the show's race expert, dominated the conversation.

"It's about man's inhumanity to man," said Goldberg. "That's what it's about." When Ana Navarro attempted to shed some light on the subject, telling Goldberg, "it's about a white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Goldberg came back with her money line: "But these are two white groups of people."

And as we've seen played out for the past two years, from the TV commercials the left shoves down our throats to the criminal sentences they impose on our allies, white lives don't matter, even when executed by the millions.

