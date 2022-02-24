'We will give weapons to anyone,' says Ukrainian president

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky issued a call to arms amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, urging Ukrainian citizens to join efforts to repel Russian forces.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country,” Zelensky tweeted early Thursday. “Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

TRENDING: Not satire: 'RINO convention' days away – Cheney, Kinzinger set to be keynote speakers

Zelensky’s comments followed the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian military forces entered the country and launched airstrikes on key targets.

Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine late Wednesday as the invasion, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin moments before military operations began, was already underway. He acknowledged that Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes on critical infrastructure, communications centers and military locations.

The Ukrainian president also announced that Ukraine had severed diplomatic ties with Russia, and he urged Russians to protest their government’s actions.

President Joe Biden issued a statement following the attack promising to retaliate, though it’s unclear precisely what form the United States’ response will take.

Should Ukraine "give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!